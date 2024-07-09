easyfeedback ist derzeit nicht erreichbar

Wir arbeiten mit Hochdruck daran, das Tool so schnell wie möglich wieder verfügbar zu machen. Voraussichtlich wird easyfeedback ab 23.07.2024 wieder zugänglich sein. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten und danken Ihnen für Ihr Verständnis.

We are working flat out to make the tool available again as quickly as possible. It is expected that easyfeedback will be available again from 23.07.2024. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.





